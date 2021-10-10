2 killed, 3 in critical condition after shooting near nightclub in Marlboro County

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead and three others remain in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning near a nightclub in Marlboro County.

It happened about 1:55 a.m. in a parking lot across the street from Club Amnesia in McColl, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

No arrests have been made, and no other details were immediately available from authorities.

