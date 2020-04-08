2 killed in shooting at Hartsville motel

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two people were shot and killed at a Hartsville motel early Wednesday morning, according to Lauren Baker, public information officer for the City of Hartsville.

Baker told News13 the shooting happened at around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Landmark Inn on South 4th Street.

The Hartsville Police Department, Hartsville Fire Department, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and Darlington County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene, Baker said. Investigators have cleared the scene.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

