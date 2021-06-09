2 law enforcement officers arrested after fight at Marlboro County gravesite

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two law enforcement officers were arrested Wednesday after a fight at a gravesite in Marlboro County, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Murphy said deputies were called Wednesday afternoon to an unnamed gravesite for a fight.

Several people were arrested including a McColl Police Department officer and a Captain at a jail facility. The names of those involved have not been released.

Murphy said more information will be released Wednesday evening.

