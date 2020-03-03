2 Marion Co. detention officers charged with furnishing contraband

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Two detention officers have been charged with furnishing contraband to prisoners while they worked for Marion County.

James Monroe Wallace Jr. 29, of Fork, and Samantha Kay Feltman 29, of Mullins, were arrested on Tuesday, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace. They also were charged with misconduct in office

Feltman admitted to smuggling in her cell phone and allowing an inmate to use it, according to the sheriff’s office. Wallace confessed to bringing in cigarettes to give an inmate, the office reported. Both were booked into the Marion County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing

James Wallace Jr. and Samantha Feltman

“It is sad when those tasked with enforcing the law somehow think that they are above it,” said Sheriff Wallace. “Today’s arrests should signal to everyone that no one is above the law.”

The sheriff’s office initiated a thorough investigation of the allegations “as soon as they were brought to my attention,” Sheriff Wallace said.

“The citizens of Marion County expect the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office to always act as professionals. When that fails, swift action will be taken. I believe today’s arrests does that,” added the sheriff.