MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been arrested after allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Their arrests stem from a shooting on November 25, at the Hill Top Grill on Oakridge Road in Gresham. The sheriff’s department said no one was physically injured in the incident.

Charles Devona Fore, 30 of Columbia, and Rayquan Hishawn Adams, 28 of Marion were charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Both Fore and Adams have been released from the Marion County Detention Center on surety bonds, according to the sheriff’s department.