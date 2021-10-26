2 charged after shooting, police pursuit in Florence; 1 person treated for apparent gunshot wound

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges after a shooting and police pursuit in Florence on Friday, according to police.

Jonathan Allen Davis, 25, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and failure to stop for blue lights after the shooting that sent one person to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Jacob Jason Atkinson is charged with pointing or presenting a firearm.

Florence police Capt. Mike Brandt said in a news release that officers responded at 1:34 a.m. Friday to the Dizzy Crab in the 2000 block of West Evans Street to investigate a report of two “disorderly subjects in the parking lot with shotguns.” As officers arrived, one of the men allegedly fired a shot and fled in a truck.

According to the news release, Davis was driving the truck. He allegedly threw a gun out of the window near Evans and Cashua Drive. The pursuit ended when the truck collided with a parked vehicle in the 1600 block of West Lucas Street, where Davis was arrested.

Atkinson allegedly abandoned his gun in the parking lot while running away, the news release said. He was taken into custody a short time later, the release said.

Both men were taken to the Florence County Detention Center. Davis was denied bond and remains in custody, while Atkinson posted a $10,000 surety bond and was released.