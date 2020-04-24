2 men charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Florence County

OLANTA AREA, SC (WBTW) – Two men have been charged with four counts of attempted murder after deputies say they shot at occupied cars.

Jermaine Roberson, 27, of Olanta and William Hickson, 31, of Lake City, are alleged to have fired numerous rounds at two separate vehicles on April 4 at 4808 Woods Bay Road, near Olanta, according to investigators.

Both vehicles were occupied by two individuals, including at least one child, when the shooting allegedly occurred. When asked if there were injuries, Major Mike Nunn said a small child had injuries from broken glass.

Both suspects are being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.