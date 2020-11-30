2 men recently accused of dealing drugs arrested in connection with McColl shooting; 3rd suspect still wanted

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested two people — who were recently accused of dealing drugs — in connection with a shooting Monday in McColl, according to the McColl Police Department.

A third suspect is still wanted.

Witnesses told police they heard an argument between people on opposite sides of the roadway before they heard gunshots, according to police. No one was injured in the shooting.

One person was immediately arrested and a second person was arrested a short time later, police said.

Stevvon Calliham Lewis, 27, and Adrian Malik Oxendine, 19, were both arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Lewis and Oxendine were also both arrested three weeks ago after deputies and police found crack in a home in McColl.

Lewis was also arrested in May on attempted murder charges.

Jaheim Tyrek Thomas, 19, of McColl, is wanted in connection with the shooting. Thomas is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McColl Police Department at 843-523-5223.