2 more arrested in Marion drive-by shooting

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Two more people have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Marion.

Joshua Martinez Joanem and Jaquentin Demarris Legette were arrested Wednesday evening in the case, according to Marion Police Department Chief Tony Flowers.

According to booking records, Joanem, 19, is charged with:

accessory after the fact to a felony a, b, c or murder

accessory before the fact to a felony, general provision (violent if violent felony)

Legette, 22, is charged with:

attempted murder

poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

pointing and presenting firearms at a person

unlawful carrying of pistol

discharging firearms in city limits

Jaquentin Demarris Legette, 22 (Courtesy- Marion County Detention Center)

News13 previously reported a 17-year-old had been taken into custody after the shooting, which Flowers said happened in the 700 block of Gibson Street on May 18. Another 17-year-old male was shot and has injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

