2 more men charged with murder in Timmonsville shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two men from the Pee Dee have been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Timmonsville.

Damien Dakote McFadden, 26, of Lake City and Ahmad Deshod McKnight, 24, of Effingham, have been charged with murder in a shooting on Colonial Drive in Timmonsville on Oct. 5

Tirrell Williams, 28, was found dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital for injuries and was expected to be kay. Timmonsville police said they arrived at the scene to find a large crime scene and had to call in the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for help.

Two other men also were charged in connection with the incident. Keyon Cortez Jones, 32, of Timmonsville, and Jivon Devell Smith, 32, of Timmonsville, were charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder on Oct. 9.

All four men remain in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather information.

LATEST HEADLINES