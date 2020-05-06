2 now dead after shooting at Latta apartment complex, sheriff’s office says

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – Two people are now dead after a shooting at a Latta apartment complex, according to Captain Cliff Arnette, with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened overnight Tuesday at the Southside Apartments in Latta.

The sheriff’s office and Dillon County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the shooting.

The SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted the sheriff’s office in processing the scene.

