2 Pee Dee business owners arrested for failure to pay taxes

Hutchins

State Department of Revenue agents on Monday arrested two Pee Dee business owners on unrelated tax charges.

Luther Dale Hutchins, of Bennettsville, owner of Hutchins Allen Hutchins in Marlboro County, failed to pay about $112,994 of income tax withheld from employees wages over the past four years, according to the arrest warrant.

Hutchins is charged with four counts of failing to pay withholding taxes due to the state. If convicted, Hutchins faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge. He is being held in the Marlboro County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Almeda Myers Graham

Almeda Myers Graham, 55, owner of a Darlington County home health care business, failed to pay $28,801 in taxes withheld from employees’ paychecks for tax years 2014 through 2018, according to the warrants.

Graham is charged with five counts of failing to pay withholding taxes due to the state. If convicted, Graham faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each charge. She is being held in the Darlington County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.