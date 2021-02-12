2 Pee Dee residents among 6 charged for filing false tax returns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Revenue (DNR) arrested six people for filing false tax returns, including two people in the Pee Dee.

The defendants collectively filed dozens of returns over the years using false or fraudulent information, according to the DNR.

Oscar Anthony Thomas, 60, of Florence, an operator of Assuratax Service, was charged with seven counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2016 and 2019. According to warrants, Thomas submitted forms claiming his clients had businesses when they didn’t.

Marilyn Short-Thomas, 52, of Darlington County, owner of Assuratax Service, was charged with seven counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2016 and 2018. Warrants show Short-Thomas also submitted forms claiming her clients had businesses when they didn’t.

The other people arrested and charged are:

Clarella Cade, 43, of Abbeville County, charged with 16 counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2014 and 2017 by adding fraudulent business expenses totally more than $422,000, according to warrants.

Charity Elizabeth Cox, 42, of Clerendon County, owner of Cox Tax Service, was charged with 10 counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2014 and 2019 by reflecting false deductions totally more than $243,000, according to warrants.

Takita Wunta Culp, 38, of York County, was charged with 12 counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2016 and 2018 by reflecting state withholding payments inflated by almost $11,000, according to warrants.

Tara D. Talbert, 43, of Greenwood County, was charged with five counts of making or assisting in false or fraudulent tax returns between 2015 and 2017 by preparing returns that reflected false deductions totaling more than $156,000, according to warrants.

If convicted, each person faces up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $500 plus the cost of prosecution for each count.