2 people in custody in connection with deadly Hartsville nightclub shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two people are in custody in connection to a deadly shooting at a Hartsville nightclub, according to Lauren Baker, public information officer for the City of Hartsville.

The Hartsville Police Department is “in the process of serving additional warrants on the two suspects at this time,” Baker said. The names of the suspects are expected to be released later Monday.

Two people were killed in the shooting early Sunday morning at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue. Four others are being treated at area hospitals for injuries.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office identified the two people killed as Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29.

