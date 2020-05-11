2 people shot at Bennettsville apartment complex, suspect barricaded, police say

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Bennettsville police say two people were shot at an apartment complex and the suspect is barricaded.

Two people were shot Monday morning at the Marlboro Court Apartments, according to Bennettsville Police Department Lt. Larry Turner. They were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The department is waiting for the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to arrive, Lt. Turner says. Police believe the suspect has barricaded himself in the complex.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

