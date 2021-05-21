2 people stabbed in Florence after fight at family gathering, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were stabbed Friday night in Florence after a fight at a family gathering, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The stabbing happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of June Lane. Police said there was a fight at the family gathering between the two victims and two female suspects.

Bystanders transported the victims to the hospital. Two people were taken into custody at the scene, police said. Their names haven’t been released.

No other information was immediately available.

