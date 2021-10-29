2 plead after 1 found not guilty in connection to death of 88-year-old Timmonsville woman

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men have pleaded guilty in connection to the 2017 murder of an 88-year-old Timmonsville woman.

Earlier this month, Javarius Smith was found not guilty for the death of Katherine Wilson, who was shot when two men tried to steal her car. She later died.

This week, Afred Lamar and Juwan Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy and accessory after the fact of a felony. Both were originally charged with murder and carjacking, and were sentenced to five years time served for conspiracy, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Lamar was also sentenced to 12 years, suspended, for accessory after the fact. He will spend eight years behind bars and will have one year of probation. If he violates his probation, he will have to serve the full 12 years.

Smith was sentenced to 14 years suspended for accessory after the fact. He will spend eight years behind bars and one year on probation. If he violates his probation, he will have to serve the full 14 years.

Clements said that Smith received a longer sentence because he has a longer criminal record than other suspects.

Police said Wilson was stopped at a stop sign on Kershaw and Byrd streets in Timmonsville at around 6 p.m. Aug. 28, 2017 when two men got out of a white car and went up to Wilson’s vehicle and shot into her car when she would not open the window. Two other men stayed inside the car during the incident.

In addition to Smith, Diante Rogers, Juwan Smith, Alfred Lamar and a 16-year-old, were charged with murder. Kevin Kvon Commander was arrested for accessory before the fact and criminal conspiracy.Rogers was sentenced to life in prison.