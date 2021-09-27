2 rob Darlington County gas station

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people committed an armed robbery early Monday morning at a gas station in Darlington County, according to authorities.

The two people wore camo hoodies and had their faces partially covered, according to Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The robbery happened at 3:10 a.m. at 3504 W. Bobo Newsom Hwy in the Pine Ridge area.

No one was injured in the robbery, and the suspects left before deputies arrived. The sheriff’s office did not release pictures of the suspects.

Young said that no further information will be released at this time because it may hinder the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.