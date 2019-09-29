Two shot, another in custody following double shooting near Clio

CLIO AREA, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are responding to a double shooting in the Clio area of Marlboro County.

The gunfire broke out on Norton Circle Sunday afternoon, according to Lt. Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Murphy also tells News13 one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

It’s unclear what condition the two victims are in.

Deputies are still on scene and investigating. SLED is expected to assist in the investigation.

