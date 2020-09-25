2 suspects, victim identified in Thursday’s deadly Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two suspects have been identified in Thursday’s deadly Florence County shooting.

Kenyata A. P. Lowery, 38, of Florence, and Leslie Lester Tucker, 46, of Florence, were arrested and charged with murder.

Deputies were called to investigate at the Highway 52, Interstate 95 interchange where someone reported a hit-and-run, according to Nunn. It later turned out to not have been a hit-and-run.

Deputies said Lowery and Tucker approached the victim in a parking lot and shot him.

The victim of the incident was taken to the hospital with what deputies say appeared to have been a gunshot wound, where he later died.

The person killed has been identified as Tommy Gene Eaddy, 56, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The incident is being investigated as an apparent homicide, according to Nunn. The FCSO is investigating along with the Florence County Coroner’s office.

Lowery and Tucker are being held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. Count on News13 for updates.