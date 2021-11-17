2 taken to hospital after shooting on Wallace Street in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting on Wallace Street in Lake City, police said.

Chief Jody Cooper said the shooting happened about 8 p.m. Both victims were taken to Florence Medical Center, but no information on their conditions was immediately available.

It’s the second shooting on Wallace Street since early October. Frederick Markees Adams, 30, of Lake City, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting that injured another man at a mobile home park on Oct. 5.

