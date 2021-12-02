2 wanted for November murder in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Lake City police are searching for two people in connection with a Nov. 17 shooting, according to authorities.

Mytazis Marquis Nesmith and Dathawn Malik Nesmith are wanted by police for murder, according to a Facebook post from the department. The shooting, which happened at 300 Wallace Street in Lake City, left one person injured and another dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

News13 has reached out to the coroner’s office for the victim’s identification. Count on News13 for updates.