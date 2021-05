DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two women were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting outside a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

It happened outside the Escalade Club on Highway 57, and both women were in stable condition after the shooting, Pernell said.

There have been no arrests, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 843-774-1432.