20 pounds of marijuana found during deputies’ search of commercial bus in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities recovered roughly 20 pounds of marijuana and a handgun with multiple magazines while searching a commercial bus stopped at the Pilot service station in Florence.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assigned to the Uniform Patrol Bureau were conducting a property check about 9:45 p.m. Friday at the station on W. Lucas Street when the bus arrived. They noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the bus began and obtained permission from the driver to begin a search.

A sheriff’s office K9 then alerted to the odor of narcotics inside a large black suitcase, Major Michael, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said. That’s where deputies found the marijuana packaged in approximately 20 sealed plastic bags. Officers found the gun and magazines in a separate bag, Nunn said.

No arrests have been made, and the sheriff’s office has not identified the owner of the bus. The evidence was taken to the sheriff’s office evidence facility. Count on News13 for updates.