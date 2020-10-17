20-year-old arrested in Florence County shooting that injured 3

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old was arrested in connection with a Florence County shooting that left three people injured, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Kamil Nisan Mosley, of Florence, along with others, allegedly fired a weapon into a vehicle on Ervin Street in Florence County on or around June 16.

Mosley was charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

News13 is working to learn the names of any other suspects involved.

Mosley is held in the Florence County Detention Center. No bond is listed.

