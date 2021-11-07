20-year-old Darlington man killed in shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting early Saturday morning just outside of the Darlington city limits left a 20-year-old man dead, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. and is being investigated as a homicide, the coroner’s office said. There is no additional information at this time.

