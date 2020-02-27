20-year prison sentence for man who shot at officers in Marlboro County

MARLBORO CO, SC (WBTW) – A man who shot at law enforcement in Marlboro County while on a riding lawnmower was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Camelin Demetrius Mcrae shot at two Clio police officers and a Marlboro County sheriff’s deputy as he drove a riding lawnmower in September of 2018.

Mcrae pleaded guilty but mentally ill on Wednesday.

The incident happened as the officers were investigating a break-in at a convenience store in the 500 block of South Main Street. No law enforcement officers were injured, but the deputy’s car was struck by a bullet.

Two police officers returned fire, wounding Mcrae. He was taken to a hospital in Dillon for minor injuries.

Mcrae was charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and one count of malicious injury to property.

He was also charged in connection with the burglary at the convenience store in Clio shortly before the shooting incident.

Authorities said at the time of the incident, Mcrae was out on bond for a prior arrest for burglary in the second degree.

