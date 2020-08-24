2016 Dillon Co. murder suspect found competent to stand trial, awaits results from another evaluation

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in a 2016 murder in Dillon County who escaped from an Upstate facility last month was found competent to stand trial, and now waits for results of another evaluation before the trial can move forward, according to Assistant Solicitor of the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Shipp Daniel.

Donovan Lewis is now waiting for results of a second evaluation to determine if he is criminally responsible for his 2016 actions, Daniel said.

Once the results come back, Daniel will decide which direction to take the case.

Lewis was charged in 2016 with murder, attempted murder, and grand larceny. He underwent four competency evaluations and was originally found incompetent to stand trial, according to Daniel.

Daniel hoped one day Lewis would be competent to stand trial and didn’t dismiss the charges, and issued a bond order to get him treatment from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (DMH).

In July, Lewis escaped from the facility and turned himself in two days after escaping.

Since charges were not dropped, Lewis was in violation of the bond order. He was taken back to the Dillon County Detention Center and was given another competency evaluation.

