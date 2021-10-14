2016 Dillon County murder suspect to stand trial in early 2022 after being found competent

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2016 Dillon County murder suspect will stand trial in early 2022 after being found competent, according to 4th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel.

Donovan Lewis was initially found incompetent to stand trial after he was charged with murder, attempted murder, and larceny, Daniel said. Charges were never dismissed in case he ever became competent.

In July 2020, Lewis escaped from a facility in the Upstate and evaded law enforcement for a few days. He was retested and found competent, according to Daniel.

He will be tried in early 2022 but a specific trial date hasn’t been released.

Lewis was charged after 52-year-old Eva Lewis, of Latta, was found dead of head injuries at a home on Oaky Point Road.