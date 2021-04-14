2019 Timmonsville murder suspect released from jail on bond

Johnny Levette Dargan, Jr. (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2019 Timmonsville murder suspect was released from jail Wednesday on bond, according to booking records.

Johnny Levette Dargan, Jr., 19, was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, booking records show. He was released shortly after 2 p.m.

Dargan spent 702 days in jail, according to booking records.

According to the Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the shooting happened at the corner of Main Street and Orange Street. The victim was identified as Leon Johnson of Florence, 39. He was taken to a hospital after the shooting where he later died. 

In June 2020, a 17-year-old suspect in the same murder was released from jail on bond.

