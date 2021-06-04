21 injured, 8 killed from gun violence in our area in May

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 21 people were injured, and another eight died, due to gun violence last month, according to a crime analysis by News13.

There were at least 23 non-fatal shootings in the area that month — along with eight that led to a death — within News13’s coverage area, which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

Of the state’s 31 days, 18 had at least one shooting.

May had the longest stretch of gun violence so far this year. There was at least one shooting a day during the eight-day stretch of May 16 to May 23. The longest stretch of days in May without a shooting was from May 24 to May 27.

There were at least three shootings over the Memorial Day weekend, injuring two people.

2021 has seen 107 non-fatal shootings. Another 57 had included at least one fatality, leading to a total of 60 people killed, as of June 3. The majority of the gun violence has clustered in the Pee Dee area.

Among those killed was 50-year-old Mary Francis Brown, a popular Timmonsville hairstylist. Brown’s body was found on May 2 in a wooded area in Quinby.

Jonathan Lee Love, 30, has since been charged with murder in connection to her death. Authorities said that Love shot Brown in an apparent robbery at a convenience store. He then drove her in her vehicle to a wooded area near East Old Marion Highway, and attempted to set her car on fire.

In addition to murder, Love has also been charged with first-degree arson and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Additional charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.