21-year-old hurt after stabbing in Marion

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A 21-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed Saturday morning in Marion.

Chief Tony Flowers tells News13 the victim was stabbed in the side sometime Saturday morning on Wallace Circle in Marion. He says it’s still unclear if it happened inside or outside an apartment building on scene.

The man’s injuries are considered not life-threatening now.

Chief Flowers says the department has a person of interest, but has not made any arrests in connection with the incident.

