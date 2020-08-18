24-year-old arrested in connection with July Dillon Co. shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting in Dillon County July 31, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Zephaniah Amatayos Baker, 24, of Dillon, was charged with murder for the deadly shooting of Danielle Jermaine Dixon.

The shooting happened July 31 in the Newtown Community, Arnette said. The SLED Fugitive Task Force and the South Carolina Department of Probation, parole, and Pardon Services assisted with the arrest.

Baker is held in the Dillon County Detention Center.

LATEST POSTS: