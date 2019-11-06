2nd person arrested after Hartsville man attacked, dog stolen

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A second person has been arrested after a Hartsville man was allegedly attacked and had his dog stolen.

Matthew Fulton McClain has been arrested in the case, according to Lt. Mark Blair, with the Hartsville Police Department.

Matthew Fulton McClain (courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Matthew McClain’s charges include petty larceny (2 counts), stealing dogs, and armed robbery with a deadly weapon, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center booking records.

In September, News13 reported that Joseph Dylan McClain, 29, was arrested in the case. Joseph McClain was charged with petty larceny (2 counts), stealing dogs and common law robbery, strong-arm robbery.

Joseph Dylan McClain (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center )

According to a victim’s statement to Hartsville police, the attack happened in a home on Carolina Avenue on September 12.

The victim told police he was in a home socializing with McClain and another man, chatting about his dog. He said after about 10 minutes, one of the men “came out of nowhere and struck him in the side of the face with a closed fist, knocking him on the ground,” the officer said in the report.

After being struck three different times by the two men throughout the house, the victim told police “they stripped him of his Nike shoes, shorts, $35, LG cell phone that belonged to his girlfriend, and … the dog was worth $5000 because it was a Red Nose Pit mixed with a blue Pit.” Police took photos of the victim’s injuries, which included a large knot on the right side of his face and a bloody lip.

