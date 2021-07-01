2nd person arrested in connection to murder of Marion County man

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a Marion County man last month.

Jordan Danielle Grainger, 21, of Marion, was arrested on Thursday and arrested for accessory after the fact to murder and for the misprison of a felony — a charge that means a suspect neglected to prevent a felony from being committed, or bring a suspect to justice.

On June 1, John Darren Grainger, 52, was shot and killed at his Marion County home.

News13 has reached out to authorities about the relationship between Jordan Grainger and John Darren Grainger.

Samuel Diego Pacheco, 22, of Conway, was arrested last month and charged with murder and with the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He has been denied bond for both charges.