2nd person arrested in connection with Hartsville area shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person was arrested Thursday in connection with a Hartsville area shooting.

Antonio Verell Mills, Jr., was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder. The charges are in connection with a shooting that happened June 10 on Calvary Road, according to officials.

Police were called after reports of people shooting from a gold Chevrolet Tahoe. Two suspects later showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to deputies.

Terence Ford was previously arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Mills was arrested in 2020 in connection with a deadly shooting at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville.