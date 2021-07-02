2nd person dies after June DUI crash in Marlboro County; first victim was 4 years old

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person died Friday after a DUI crash June 19 in Marlboro County, according to county coroner Tim Brown.

Betty Ann Kelly died Friday morning, Tim Brown said. Her age was not provided. Brown also said the person who initially died in the crash was a 4-year-old, whose name was not provided.

Troopers said a 2017 Hyundai Accent was traveling south on Highway 79 near Adamsville Road when a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, which was driving north, crossed the center line and struck the Hyundai.

24-year-old Payton Grooms was previously charged with felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI resulting in bodily injury, according to troopers.