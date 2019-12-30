2nd suspect in death of J.W. Bailey denied bond

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Joshua Manning appeared in court Monday for a bond hearing after he was charged in the death of Dillon County grocery store owner and former firefighter J.W. Bailey.

Manning is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, petit or simple larceny, and criminal conspiracy. A judge denied him bond, his next court hearing is set for January 13 in front of a circuit court judge.

He was arrested this weekend in Florence County, according to Capt. Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said he was arrested at a Florence area hotel in the area of Interstate 95 and Highway 52 just before noon Sunday.

He said deputies staked the hotel out after receiving a tip. Once deputies could verify he was there, the office’s Special Response Team ‘hit the room with the necessary to force to make a safe arrest,’ according to Chief Kirby.

The sheriff’s office said Friday it was charging Manning for the shooting death of J.W. Bailey Dec. 12. He was reported missing shortly after the first arrest in the case.

Bailey was killed during an apparent robbery at his grocery store. He was 77-years-old and owned J.W. Bailey’s Grocery for 47 years. He was a member of the city’s fire department for 52 years. His son Keith Bailey serves as the Fire Chief for the city of Dillon.