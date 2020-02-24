2nd suspect in Florence Co. Valentine’s Day homicide case identified

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – A second suspect in a Valentine’s Day homicide case in Florence County has been identified.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Samuel Kennedy Funderburk, Jr., of Effingham, is charged with one count of murder and one count of first degree burglary. He was taken into custody on February 22 in Milledgeville, Georgia and is awaiting extradition back to Florence County.

News13 previously reported that Joseph Edward Foss, Jr., 41, of Timmonsville, was arrested in the case. His charges include one count of murder and one count of burglary in the first degree.

Joseph Edward Foss, Jr., of Timmonsville (photo courtesy: Florence County Detention Center).

Foss, Jr. was taken into custody of Feb. 22 and booked into the Florence County Detention Saturday afternoon. No bond has been set and he remains in the center as of 11:15 a.m. Monday.

Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Lindfield Circle near Effingham on Feb. 14 and “discovered an apparent homicide victim,” the sheriff’s office said. The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the person found dead as Harold Timothy Morrison, 64.

Investigators allege that Funderburk “entered Morrison’s residence in the nighttime without permission while armed with a handgun where he shot Morrison multiple times resulting in his death,” according to the sheriff’s office. “Investigators further allege that Foss conspired with and accompanied Funderburk when the murder occurred and drove Funderburk’s vehicle from the scene.”

“The assistance of the public in helping to identify the suspect from the video surveillance in this case was critical, Sheriff Billy Barnes stated. “Our investigators worked tirelessly to make these arrests, which we hope brings the family of Mr. Morrison some degree of comfort.”

Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: