3 arrested, 1 wanted after man was robbed at gunpoint while playing pool in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested and one is still wanted after police said they robbed a man while he was playing pool in Lake City.

The incident happened May 28 at a home on Deep River Street, according to police. The victim said he was at a friend’s house playing pool when four suspects, identified as Kadeem McFadden, 20, of Lake City, Jaylin Epps,17, of Lake City, Kaleb “K Bye” McFadden, 17, of Lake City, and Willie Blair, 25, of Scranton, robbed him at gunpoint, the police report states.

According to police, Kadeem pulled out a silver 45 caliber handgun, pointed it at the victim, and told him to lay on the floor. The victim complied and Kadeem allegedly took a handbag that contained the victim’s wallet, car keys, and about $3,700 cash.

The victim also said Kadeem took the victim’s Jordan sneakers, according to the police report. Police said Epps, Kaleb, and Blair went through the victim’s pockets and took the rest of his money.

Police said the suspects ran away in an unknown direction. The victim tried to locate the suspects after they left to get his car keys back, and when he returned after searching, his car was gone.

Investigators searched the area and were able to locate the car in the woods near McGregor Circle.

Epps, Kaleb, and Blair were all charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. Kaleb was given a $40,000 bond and no bond was listed for Epps and Blair, according to booking records.

Booking records show Epps and Blair were arrested May 28, and Kaleb was arrested Friday. Kadeem has not yet been arrested and is still wanted.