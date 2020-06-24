3 arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Florence June 16, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced Wednesday.

Joey Qurrieven York Jr., 21, of Florence, Leandre Kajuan Richardson, 18, of Florence, and Nasir Dar-Qui Evans, 18, of Florence are all accused of driving past a home on Buckeye Drive just after 6:00 p.m. in Florence and shooting at the home from the vehicle, FCSO said.

The home, which had seven people, including three- and four-year-old children inside, was hit by bullets several times, FCSO said. No one in the home was injured.

York, Richardson, and Evans were all charged with seven counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

All three suspects were taken into custody, deputies said. Evans is held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond. York was denied bond and Richardson is still awaiting a bond hearing.