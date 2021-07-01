3 arrests made after June officer-involved shooting at Marlboro County nightclub

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after an officer-involved shooting June 21 at a Marlboro County nightclub, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Ernest Jabrone Chaplin, 42, of Ravenel, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chaplin is currently on federal probation for pending federal charges, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies did not say what those charges are. He’s being held at the Dillon County Detention Center in federal custody and will have a detention hearing in Charleston.

Cornelius Montrice McCollum, 37, of Dillon, and Brandon Roshad Bildon, 31, of Dillon, were also arrested, according to deputies. Both charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a Class E felony.

Bildon was also served outstanding warrants for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, deputies said.

Deputies were working security detail at Ellison Club in McColl June 21 when a dispute in the parking lot after 2 a.m. led to someone shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said it immediately notified the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) of the officer-involved shooting. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is complete, which is standard practice.

Deputies expect to make more arrests in the coming week.

On March 15, there was a deadly shooting at the same club.