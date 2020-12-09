3 charged in connection with September Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were charged in connection with a September shooting in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Tylieke Easterling, Sidarius Player, and Keshawn Dubose were arrested Sept. 2 after allegedly being involved in a shootout between two cars in the area of Jeffords Mill Road and Jamonica Lane. A woman was shot multiple times after being caught in the crossfire, according to deputies.

Deputies said the victim and her husband were trying to turn onto Jamonica Lane when a white car approached them and started shooting. They were then struck by a red car as the people inside the two cars were shooting at each other, according to the incident report.

The indictment for Player was filed Nov. 20 and the indictments for Easterling and Dubose were filed Nov. 23.

All three were each charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance. Easterling was also charged with a probation violation.