3 charged in Darlington shooting that led to Mayo High School lockdown

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington police have charged three people in a shooting that led to a lockdown at Mayor High School on Thursday, Police Chief Kelvin Washington said.

Aquavion Lucas, 18, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol; Demitrius Goins, 17 is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and Eric Bacote 19, is charged with accessory before the fact of attempted murder and accessory after the fact of attempted murder, according to online records for the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The shooting happened at the Pine Village Housing Complex in the 300 block of Bacote Street, Washington said. One person had “very minor injuries” after the incident, he said.

Mayo High School and the Darlington Adult Education and the Darlington County Intervention School were also placed on lockdown. The district said parents were notified of the lockdown.

Bacote has also been charged previously in Darlington County. The charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 16 include attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and first-degree burglary.

He was also arrested in April 2020 on three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to a shooting on Fleming Street that happened in March 2020. He was 18 at the time.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. Count on News13 for updates.