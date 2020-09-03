3 charged with attempted murder in connection with Florence County shooting

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were charged in connection with a shooting in Johnsonville in August, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around Aug. 18 on Azelea Street in Johnsonville, according to deputies. Investigators said Jim Linen, 32, Joseph Waterman, 28, and Rico Waterman, 27, all of Johnsonville, allegedly fired a gun into a home.

One person sustained minor injuries, deputies said.

All three suspects are charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

All three suspects are held in the Florence County Detention Center with no bond.

LATEST PEE DEE CRIME HEADLINES: