FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two men and a woman face armed robbery and other charges after money, electronics, and a car were stolen from a Florence home.

Officers from the Florence Police Department responded to an armed robbery in the 500 block of Walnut Street on Nov. 17. During that incident, the people in the home were robbed at gunpoint, police said. Money, electronics and car keys were reportedly taken during the incident.

After an investigation, police charged Moniquashia Oshkeeyia Woods with conspiracy and armed robbery. The warrants were served to Woods on Sunday at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was transferred to the Florence County Detention Center.

Police said a vehicle was stolen from the same home on Walnut Street on Dec. 20 and found later by Lee County deputies. Trevon Jarkyese Shikeem Cooley, 22, of Hartsville and Justin Neal Shope, 33, of Bishopville, were two of the three subjects taken into custody by Lee County deputies in connection with the stolen vehicle.

Cooley was transferred to the Florence County Detention Center on Dec. 26 and Shope was transferred to the Florence County Detention Center on Jan. 23. Both men face charges of conspiracy, armed robbery and grand larceny.