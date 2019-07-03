3 Florence County men charged with attempted murder

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Three men have been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting of a Timmonsville man.

The shooting happened on Honda Way near Timmonsville at about 10 a.m. on June 30, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Ty’Quan Reed, Timothy Martin and Derrick Hunt are suspected to have shot multiple times into a vehicle occupied by the victim resulting in a gunshot wound. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

After the shooting, all three suspects fled the scene, investigators say. Rounds from the suspects’ firearms also struck a nearby residence.

All three suspects are being held at a Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Ty’Quan Lamont Reed, 21, of Florence was charged with Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm Into a Vehicle (while occupied), and Discharging a Firearm Into a Dwelling.

Derrick Jameel Hunt, 26, of Timmonsville, was charged with Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm Into a Vehicle, and Discharging a Firearm Into a Dwelling.

Timothy Leverne Martin, 24, of Timmonsville was charged with Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm Into a Vehicle and Discharging a Firearm Into a Dwelling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 373, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones.