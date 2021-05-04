3 Florence men charged after 144 grams of coke, heroin, other drugs, guns with high capacity magazines found

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Sheriff’s deputies and Florence police found a large number of drugs and weapons and charged three suspects after searching a home on South Ballard Street.

Police seized the following during a search at 526 South Ballard Street: 144 grams of cocaine, 80 grams of crack cocaine, 17 grams of heroin, 241 grams of marijuana, 3 guns with multiple high-capacity magazines, and an undisclosed amount of cash. One of the guns was reported as stolen.

Police arrested and charged Kareem Marcus Davis, 19, of Florence, Demetrick Lee Barr, 37, of Florence, and Henry Tyrone Davis, Jr., 22, of Florence, at or near the home.

Kareem Davis is charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Henry Davis, Jr. is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute Flunitrazepam or analogue, and trafficking cocaine.

Barr is charged with trafficking in cocaine.

All three suspects are being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

SWAT units from both the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department assisted.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.