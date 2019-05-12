3 in custody after man dies following shooting in Timmonsville

One person is dead and three people are in custody following a shooting in Timmonsville Saturday night.

According to the Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, the shooting happened at the corner of Main Street and Orange Street. The victim is identified as Leon Johnson of Florence, 39. He was taken to a hospital after the shooting where he later died.

His body will be taken to MUSC in Charleston for autopsy.

DOWNLOAD THE NEWS13 MOBILE APP HERE.

Three people are in custody, according to Glenn Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Those in custody have been identified as Jermaine McLeod, Johnny Dargan, and Jaqwon Baker.

The Timmonsville Police Department and Florence County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Count on News13 on-air, online, on social media, and on our mobile app for updates.