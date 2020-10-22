3 injured after attempted armed robbery, shooting in Florence; 5 suspects wanted

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Five suspects are wanted after an attempted armed robbery and shooting Wednesday night in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Around 10:28 p.m., five armed suspects entered a business in the 1100 block of Harmony Street in an attempted robbery, Brandt said. During the incident, three victims were injured after gunfire was exchanged.

None of the victims have life-threatening-injuries Brandt said. All five suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Oliver with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.